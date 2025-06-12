3.79 BYN
Media: Israel is Preparing for a Strike on Iran
Western media reports that Israel is preparing for a military strike against Iran. It appears that Israel is trying to proactively protect itself from the threat of Persian nuclear weapons.
According to American media, Tehran possesses enriched uranium in quantities that could enable it to assemble warheads for three to four missiles within a few days. The threat of conflict is so serious that Washington has begun withdrawing secondary personnel from its regional bases, as well as evacuating the families of U.S. personnel.
The escalation of Iran-Israel tensions could lead to an increase in oil prices. JPMorgan analysts forecast that if Israel strikes Iran, oil prices could jump to $120 per barrel. On the eve of these reports, oil prices rose to $70, just amid news of Tel Aviv's military plans against Tehran.