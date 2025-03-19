Conflict of interest. Relations between Europe and the United States continue to deteriorate. As Bloomberg reports, the French President's initiatives regarding Ukraine put him on a collision course with the American leader.

The authors of the material specify that while Donald Trump insists on the earliest possible ceasefire in Ukraine, Emmanuel Macron becomes the leader of the countries that want to continue the war to the last Ukrainian.

He has held meetings with the military chiefs of more than 30 nations, defense ministers of key European powers and EU leaders.