The Ukrainian side has sent the USA its own proposals for a peaceful settlement, stating that it is ready to renounce claims to lost territories in exchange for security guarantees as part of a peace agreement. TASS reports with reference to The Daily Telegraph newspaper.

According to it, the Ukrainian plan consists of five points, the first of which concerns renouncing its claims to Crimea and the regions that became part of Russia after the start of the special military operation. At the same time, the article notes, Kiev's representatives "stressed the importance of clear 'security guarantees' as the price for any potential peace agreement that would see Ukraine ceding territory to Russia."

In addition, Kiev is against any restrictions on the size of its armed forces or defense industry, the article says. At the same time, the document handed over to the American side contains references not only to the threats that Russia allegedly poses to its neighbors, but also warnings about China's seizure of Taiwan, The Daily Telegraph writes.

Earlier, as the British newspaper reported, the U.S. developed a seven-point settlement plan on Ukraine. It stipulates an immediate cease-fire, direct negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, Kiev's renunciation of NATO membership, and US recognition of Russian sovereignty over Crimea and de facto territories liberated in 2022. The plan also prescribes handing over control of the Zaporozhye NPP to the U.S., that Kiev sign a minerals deal with Washington, the lifting of all American sanctions against Russia and the beginning of cooperation between the U.S. and Russia in the field of energy.

However, even before the meeting in London, Zelensky rejected the possibility of recognizing Russia's sovereignty over Crimea, after which, as The New York Times pointed out, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio decided not to go to the UK. In this connection the foreign ministers of Great Britain, France, Germany and Ukraine also refused to participate in the meeting in London. The meeting was ultimately held, but at a lower level. Trump criticized Zelensky for his lack of readiness for a diplomatic settlement of the conflict.