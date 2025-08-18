Meeting Between Trump, Zelensky, and European Leaders at White House: Summary of Outcomes

A significant meeting took place at the White House involving Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Zelensky, and European leaders. The discussions culminated in a clear stance: an abandonment of immediate ceasefire in favor of establishing a long-term peace.

The negotiations did not result in pressure on Moscow from the Europeans to force Ukraine into NATO membership; instead, both sides agreed that Ukraine requires alternative security guarantees. In the near future, bilateral talks between Moscow and Kiev are expected to take place.

Summary of the Negotiations

It was a monumental day at the White House. The extended gathering included the President of the European Commission, NATO Secretary General, Presidents of France and Finland, Prime Ministers of the United Kingdom and Italy, and the German Chancellor. This assembly followed Trump’s first meeting with Zelensky since their heated exchange in the Oval Office in February. However, this time, the atmosphere was notably more cordial. Trump appeared optimistic and upbeat, while Zelensky, dressed in a suit sans tie—an outfit that immediately drew compliments.

The closed-door talks lasted approximately thirty minutes. The U.S. President characterized the discussions as exceptionally successful.

Donald Trump, President of the United States:

“Overall, I am optimistic and believe that, through our collective efforts, we can reach an agreement that will deter any future aggression against Ukraine. And honestly, I think there won’t be any. I believe that’s even overestimated, greatly exaggerated. I also believe that European countries will bear much of the burden, and we will help them and do everything possible to ensure security.”

Attempts by the delegation to push for sanctions or an immediate ceasefire proved ineffective. The White House leader clarified that such conditions are not prerequisites for a peace agreement.

Friedrich Merz, Chancellor of Germany:

“I would like to see a ceasefire by our next meeting, which should be trilateral, wherever it may take place.”

Donald Trump:

“Well, we’ll allow President Zelensky to go and speak with President Putin, and we’ll see how it turns out. And if we can make it work, I’ll say it again: in the six wars I’ve helped resolve, I’ve never seen a ceasefire. We simply entered negotiations.”

Trump made it clear to the participants that Ukraine’s accession to NATO was off the table. Instead, discussions are open regarding security guarantees, which, according to him, should be provided by Europe with U.S. support. He reminded everyone that these guarantees were accepted by Russian President Vladimir Putin—an important step toward comprehensive peace.

The question of deploying European or American troops to Ukraine was not discussed at all.

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission:

“We intend to work jointly with the U.S. toward a long-term, just peace in Ukraine. It’s crucial to develop security guarantees similar to NATO’s Article Five.”

Meanwhile, Secretary of State Mark Rubio stated that the U.S. is no longer providing Ukraine with weapons directly but is instead selling arms to European countries. He also suggested that non-European nations could be involved in providing security guarantees. Zelensky, remaining consistent with his demands, announced he would like to receive a military aid package worth $90 billion. According to him, the conditions for this support could be formalized in writing within the next 7-10 days.

Trump interrupted his discussions with the visitors at the White House for a call with Vladimir Putin, which lasted about 40 minutes.

Yuri Ushakov, Assistant to the President of Russia:

“The Presidents expressed support for continued direct negotiations between Russian and Ukrainian delegations; Putin and Trump discussed the idea of raising the level of direct Russian-Ukrainian talks.”