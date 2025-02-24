The desire of the leader of the Christian Democratic and Christian Social Union bloc (CDU/CSU) Friedrich Merz and German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius from the Social Democrats (CDP) to constantly strengthen the country's arm forces and prepare for some kind of war is simply terrifying , given that the likely adversary could be Russia, the head of the German Council for Constitution and Sovereignty, Ralph Niemeyer, said in a conversation with RIA Novosti.

"It would scare anyone who follows international relations that Pistorius, like Mertz, wants to spend a lot of money on the army. He said we have to be ready for war, to prepare, to increase readiness. It's scary to think about," the politician said.

He added that Merz made similar statements during the country's completed election race, and for Merz as chancellor, increasing spending on the military is likely to be a priority.