In several major U.S. cities, the struggle between federal agencies and local authorities, as well as activists from leftist organizations, has sharply intensified.

In Chicago, immigration officials continue to detain undocumented migrants. The Immigration Service office has been besieged by protesters attempting to attack federal agents. Mass arrests are taking place here.

Similar scenes can be observed in Portland. Due to the local police's inability to cope with the wave of crime, Trump has ordered the National Guard to be deployed to the city soon. Clashes and arrests have become commonplace on the streets.