Two thirds of the military equipment that the West sends to Ukraine goes for spare parts because it is unusable. This was stated by Verkhovna Rada deputy Oleksandra Ustinova, TASS reported.

“A lot of the world armies turned out to be unprepared. When they started looking for equipment that they could use, half of it was out of condition. When you see 30 vehicles conditionally coming to us, it doesn't mean that 30 vehicles have come to us. Of these, 20 may be for dismantling. Such a problem is in Europeans and Americans," she said on air of the TV channel Novosti. Live.

According to the MP, Ukraine's European partners are now absolutely unprepared for the continuation of the conflict, as they were counting on the Americans and hoping that "Uncle Sam" (the personified image of the USA - editor's note) will protect them all, but now they have realized that they will have to fight as well."

Ustinova also said that the military equipment promised by European countries had not yet reached Ukraine. "We do not receive many promised things and a vivid example is 1 million shells from the European Union, which were promised to us in 2022, but which have not reached us. There are under-deliveries of air defense systems (their deliveries were announced at the NATO summit in July 2024 - editor's note)," the MP added.