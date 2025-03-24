The Ukrainian Armed Forces tracked the movements of Russian journalists using drones, and their murder was a planned operation. This opinion was expressed by military expert Vitaly Kiselev during a broadcast on "Solovyov Live," as reported by TASS.

"It was planned. They were monitoring the journalists with drones, conducting reconnaissance and predicting where and when they would be located, and sent HIMARS there," Kiselev noted.

He mentioned that there have been many instances in the Svatove and Kremennaya areas where the Ukrainian Armed Forces have targeted agricultural machinery that was preparing to enter the fields for the spring planting season. "This also indicates that the Kiev junta cannot come to terms with the fact that they have lost the territories," he believes.