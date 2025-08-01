Watch onlineTV Programm
NATO and the US Develop a Simplified Military Supply Mechanism for Ukraine

NATO led by the US is developing a new, streamlined mechanism for military supplies to Ukraine, reports Reuters

It is planned that Kyiv will prioritize the necessary weapons in packages worth half a billion dollars, while NATO allies will decide who will allocate the funds for these supplies.

It is assumed that, thanks to this approach, the alliance will be able to provide Ukraine with American weapons totaling $10 billion