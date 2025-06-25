NATO Leaders Agree to Increase Defense Spending to 5% of GDP

NATO leaders have agreed to increase defense spending to 5% of GDP, which will include 1.5% for developing defense infrastructure and account for military supplies to Ukraine. This is stated in the final communiqué adopted after the summit in The Hague, according to BELTA with reference to TASS.

"Members of NATO commit to annually invest 5% of GDP in core defense needs, as well as related defense and security expenditures by 2035, to ensure the fulfillment of individual and collective commitments," the document says.

"Allies reaffirm their strong sovereign commitments to support Ukraine, whose security contributes to our own, and for this purpose, they will consider direct contributions to Ukraine’s defense needs and its defense industry when calculating allied defense expenditures," the communiqué states. The prospects for Ukraine’s accession to the alliance are not mentioned in the text.

The document notes that NATO intends to review military investment parameters in 2029, considering the strategic environment and updated NATO objectives. Additionally, NATO countries agreed to expand industrial cooperation and remove trade barriers in the defense sector.

NATO members also reaffirm their commitment to the principle of collective defense. "We remain united and unwavering in our resolve to protect the lives of our citizens, defend the alliance, and safeguard our freedom and democracy," the statement says.