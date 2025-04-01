3.65 BYN
3.13 BYN
3.39 BYN
New Alliance: Asia Unites Against U.S. Tariffs
https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/9a9da7e0-6348-4713-a9b3-d27f611410eb/conversions/63b247a4-8917-476b-9796-6795ef088d94-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/9a9da7e0-6348-4713-a9b3-d27f611410eb/conversions/63b247a4-8917-476b-9796-6795ef088d94-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/9a9da7e0-6348-4713-a9b3-d27f611410eb/conversions/63b247a4-8917-476b-9796-6795ef088d94-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/9a9da7e0-6348-4713-a9b3-d27f611410eb/conversions/63b247a4-8917-476b-9796-6795ef088d94-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920wnews.byFormer allies of the United States are joining forces with Beijing
New Alliance: Asia Unites Against U.S. Tariffsnews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/9a9da7e0-6348-4713-a9b3-d27f611410eb/conversions/63b247a4-8917-476b-9796-6795ef088d94-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/9a9da7e0-6348-4713-a9b3-d27f611410eb/conversions/63b247a4-8917-476b-9796-6795ef088d94-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/9a9da7e0-6348-4713-a9b3-d27f611410eb/conversions/63b247a4-8917-476b-9796-6795ef088d94-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/9a9da7e0-6348-4713-a9b3-d27f611410eb/conversions/63b247a4-8917-476b-9796-6795ef088d94-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
Former allies of the United States are joining forces with Beijing. China, Japan, and South Korea have reached a consensus to collectively respond to Washington's tariffs.
Japan and South Korea are keen to import semiconductor raw materials from China, while Beijing is also interested in purchasing chips from these countries. All three parties have agreed to strengthen collaboration in the supply chain and enhance dialogue on export control issues.
It should be noted that earlier reports indicated that the three nations had intensified negotiations for joint cooperation in light of U.S. President Donald Trump's plans to impose tariffs on imports starting April 2.