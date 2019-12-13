New assassination attempt on Trump is quite possible - opinion of political scientist-Americanist

While Trump's campaign headquarters is gathering information about a possible next assassination attempt on the politician, and the American intelligence community does not exclude the fact of a conspiracy.

Given the complaints of citizens about ill health after the Republican's rally, it is worth considering all options for the development of events.

Malek Dudakov, American political scientist:

On the one hand, a new assassination attempt is quite possible because, as we see, the level of anti-Trump propaganda on the part of liberal America, liberal media has not gone anywhere. Indeed, in America there is a huge number of people with mental deviations who can go with weapons in their hands and try to make history like this, to make an assassination attempt on Trump.

The political scientist is sure that some kind of conspiracy cannot be ruled out. For example, the U.S. intelligence community is sure that there are maybe even five separate conspiracy plans against Trump. And some of them have a foreign trace.