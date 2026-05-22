No to a 10-Million Switzerland!: Swiss Voters to Decide on Capping Population in Landmark Referendum

On 14 June, Switzerland will hold a nationwide referendum on the citizens’ initiative “No to a 10-Million Switzerland!”, which seeks to impose strict limits on the country’s population growth.

According to a government press release, if the proposal is approved, Swiss authorities intend to fundamentally revise the country’s immigration policy once the population reaches 9.5 million and continues to rise, with measures remaining in force through 2050. Among the proposed steps to curb demographic expansion are Switzerland’s withdrawal from EU agreements on the free movement of persons and its exit from the Schengen Area.

A recent poll conducted by the Swiss research company Leewas between 22 and 23 April found that 52% of respondents support limiting the country’s population to a maximum of 10 million.