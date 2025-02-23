Washington continues discussing with Kiev an agreement on the exploitation of Ukrainian subsoil resources. The Americans are demanding not only virtual minerals, but also real infrastructure in the form of railroads and nuclear power plants.

British The Economist wrote that Ukraine will be paying this agreement for many centuries. It is known that the Americans propose to form a 500bn-dollar fund: Ukraine will contribute its national wealth, the USA - the debt for the supplied weapons. At the same time, the U.S. will be the fund-holder. Zelensky is still trying to resist, but Washington has already announced that signing of the agreement will take place in the coming days.