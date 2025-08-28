3.69 BYN
NY Post: Trump Plans to Cancel $5 Billion Foreign Aid Package
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Trump is cutting expenses. The U.S. presidential administration plans to cancel the foreign aid package already approved by Congress, the New York Post reports.
We are talking about a total of $5 billion, of which tens of millions were planned to be spent on combating climate change in Honduras.
Some of the money was intended for advertising paintings by Ukrainian women. Another 3 million were to be spent on barracks for peacekeepers from Kazakhstan.
The publication's analysts claim that such a maneuver has not been used for 48 years. However, Trump still decided to play the deal back.