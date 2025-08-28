NY Post: Trump Plans to Cancel $5 Billion Foreign Aid Package

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/abc9b3c6-f744-447f-880d-6eb825a58b1e/conversions/29152dfc-3268-4aa6-a10e-ce4786809f0a-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/abc9b3c6-f744-447f-880d-6eb825a58b1e/conversions/29152dfc-3268-4aa6-a10e-ce4786809f0a-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/abc9b3c6-f744-447f-880d-6eb825a58b1e/conversions/29152dfc-3268-4aa6-a10e-ce4786809f0a-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/abc9b3c6-f744-447f-880d-6eb825a58b1e/conversions/29152dfc-3268-4aa6-a10e-ce4786809f0a-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Trump is cutting expenses. The U.S. presidential administration plans to cancel the foreign aid package already approved by Congress, the New York Post reports.

We are talking about a total of $5 billion, of which tens of millions were planned to be spent on combating climate change in Honduras.

Some of the money was intended for advertising paintings by Ukrainian women. Another 3 million were to be spent on barracks for peacekeepers from Kazakhstan.