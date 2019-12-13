3.39 RUB
3.45 USD
3.58 EUR
EconomyPoliticsSocietyPresidentHealthRegionsIncidentsCultureTechnologySportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
"Only men and women" -Trump declare his intention to deal with transgender madness
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
Ibragimov: The West perceived Minsk's good nature as weakness
Belarus, like Russia, sees more prospects for itself in Eastern bloc
What awaits Old World with Russian pipeline gone and winter frosts coming
"Friendly Steps" from Western Neighbors: Reinforced Concrete Hedgehogs and Minefields on Border with
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All