Port of Rotterdam begins preparations for potential war with Russia
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The Financial Times writes that Europe's largest port of Rotterdam has begun preparing for a potential war with Russia.
Currently, space is being reserved for ships capable of transporting military cargo. Calculations are being made as to where the weapons will be sent in the event of a full-fledged military conflict.
It is emphasized that these actions are taking place within the framework of the EU rearmament. In this way, Europe is trying to become independent from the United States in the area of defense.
The Kremlin has repeatedly stated that Russia is not going to war with either Europe or NATO, and the behavior of Western leaders has been called an attempt to intimidate their own population.