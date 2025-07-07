Port of Rotterdam begins preparations for potential war with Russia

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d3541dac-7c42-467f-9cd3-41e6247dc271/conversions/faa2da8a-6b37-420b-bd4a-0f446a24d031-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d3541dac-7c42-467f-9cd3-41e6247dc271/conversions/faa2da8a-6b37-420b-bd4a-0f446a24d031-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d3541dac-7c42-467f-9cd3-41e6247dc271/conversions/faa2da8a-6b37-420b-bd4a-0f446a24d031-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d3541dac-7c42-467f-9cd3-41e6247dc271/conversions/faa2da8a-6b37-420b-bd4a-0f446a24d031-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The Financial Times writes that Europe's largest port of Rotterdam has begun preparing for a potential war with Russia.

Currently, space is being reserved for ships capable of transporting military cargo. Calculations are being made as to where the weapons will be sent in the event of a full-fledged military conflict.

It is emphasized that these actions are taking place within the framework of the EU rearmament. In this way, Europe is trying to become independent from the United States in the area of defense.