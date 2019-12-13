3.35 RUB
3.47 USD
3.62 EUR
EconomySocietyPresidentPoliticsRegionsCultureHealthIncidentsTechnologyIn the worldSportHorizonTelegram news
Orthodox world celebrates Christmas. Festivities in Bethlehem, Russia, Georgia and Spain
In Moscow, at the Cathedral of Christ the Savior, the Christmas service was led by Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia. The holiday was also celebrated in Jerusalem.
Belgrade, Serbia
Christmas was celebrated brightly and colorfully in Serbian Belgrade.
Georgia
In Georgia, a Christmas procession will take place today in honor of the holiday. Participants will walk through the streets of Tbilisi, collecting offerings that will then be distributed to the needy and orphans.
Madrid, Spain
The Spanish celebrated the Feast of the Three Kings. It is the most beloved holiday for children, as they receive their main gifts on this day, not on Christmas or New Year's. In honor of the arrival of the "Magi Kings", the three Wise Men who brought gifts to the newborn Jesus Christ, thousands of people gathered in the center of Madrid. The festive procession took place on the eve of Epiphany.
President
All
Lukashenko: I don’t cling to power, I will do my best to quietly hand it over to new generation
Lukashenko: Dictatorship like in Belarus is better than democracy like in Ukraine
Lukashenko: May Christmas become a source of spiritual strength for new achievements and revelations
Lukashenko congratulates Myanmar Prime Minister Min Aung Hlaing on Independence Day
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Escape at any cost - Ukrainian military desert right from training grounds
Orthodox world celebrates Christmas. Festivities in Bethlehem, Russia, Georgia and Spain
'Absolutely necessary'. Trump determined to incorporate Greenland into United States
Zelensky switches to foul language, accusing West of not providing enough assistance
Regions
All
Incidents
All