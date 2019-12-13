Orthodox world celebrates Christmas. Festivities in Bethlehem, Russia, Georgia and Spain

In Moscow, at the Cathedral of Christ the Savior, the Christmas service was led by Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia. The holiday was also celebrated in Jerusalem.

In Georgia, a Christmas procession will take place today in honor of the holiday. Participants will walk through the streets of Tbilisi, collecting offerings that will then be distributed to the needy and orphans.

The Spanish celebrated the Feast of the Three Kings. It is the most beloved holiday for children, as they receive their main gifts on this day, not on Christmas or New Year's. In honor of the arrival of the "Magi Kings", the three Wise Men who brought gifts to the newborn Jesus Christ, thousands of people gathered in the center of Madrid. The festive procession took place on the eve of Epiphany.