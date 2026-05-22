The Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked central Lugansk using a drone, lightly injuring two people. Leonid Pasechnik, the head of the republic, announced this on his Telegram channel, according to TASS.

"A Ukrainian Armed Forces drone attacked the very center of Lugansk. It was a place where young people gather, where parents with small children stroll. A popular coffee shop is located nearby. The drone detonated near a pharmacy and a flower shop. Two people were lightly injured and quickly hospitalized," he wrote.

The regional leader added that the attack occurred as the republic is experiencing a horrific attack on a student dormitory in Starobelsk. "Our President, Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin, has repeatedly noted and yesterday emphasized once again: the Kyiv junta is displaying true neo-Nazism, committing terrorist attacks against civilian targets and civilians. They will certainly be held accountable for all of this," Pasechnik concluded.