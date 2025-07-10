Pashinyan and Aliyev Discuss Normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani Relations in Abu Dhabi

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/3c68f5ed-0d07-4681-a70d-5a290d17eab3/conversions/495a26b1-94b2-4d76-8043-4e979e9444c8-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/3c68f5ed-0d07-4681-a70d-5a290d17eab3/conversions/495a26b1-94b2-4d76-8043-4e979e9444c8-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/3c68f5ed-0d07-4681-a70d-5a290d17eab3/conversions/495a26b1-94b2-4d76-8043-4e979e9444c8-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/3c68f5ed-0d07-4681-a70d-5a290d17eab3/conversions/495a26b1-94b2-4d76-8043-4e979e9444c8-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

A meeting between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev took place in Abu Dhabi. The outcomes of the meeting have become known, BelTA reports, citing the Armenpress news agency.

The Armenian Foreign Ministry stated that various aspects of normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani interstate relations were discussed during the meeting.

"The parties confirmed that bilateral negotiations are the most efficient format for resolving all issues related to the process of normalizing relations, and on this basis, an agreement was reached to continue such a result-oriented dialogue. The heads of state, noting the progress achieved in the demarcation process, instructed the relevant state commissions to continue practical work in this direction," the agency cites the ministry's statement.

It is noted that the parties also agreed to continue taking steps to strengthen trust between the two countries.