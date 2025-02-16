Peace in Ukraine - deadlines for talks in Riyadh determined

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/af112f12-7e5c-4fb9-a7f7-be145f4fe35e/conversions/ed56c613-8ecd-4227-a2cc-29ad8d5c16b3-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/af112f12-7e5c-4fb9-a7f7-be145f4fe35e/conversions/ed56c613-8ecd-4227-a2cc-29ad8d5c16b3-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/af112f12-7e5c-4fb9-a7f7-be145f4fe35e/conversions/ed56c613-8ecd-4227-a2cc-29ad8d5c16b3-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/af112f12-7e5c-4fb9-a7f7-be145f4fe35e/conversions/ed56c613-8ecd-4227-a2cc-29ad8d5c16b3-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The negotiations on Ukraine between the Russian and US delegations will start on February 18 in Saudi Arabia. This is reported by the American media.

It is also known that US President Donald Trump hopes to achieve a ceasefire by Easter, April 20. The head of the White House notes, Russian President Vladimir Putin seeks peace and there is no reason to expect an attack on NATO by Russia.

Donald Trump:

"We are moving forward. We're trying to achieve peace between Russia and Ukraine, we're working very seriously on that. There's a war going on that should never have started. I believe Zelensky will be part of the negotiations as well."

Reports have also surfaced that a meeting between Putin and Trump in Riyadh will take place before the end of the week. In the first stages, the participation of the Ukrainian side, and even more so the top leadership of Kiev, is not foreseen. Nevertheless, Zelensky suddenly went to Saudi Arabia with an unexpected visit. This is all the more strange, because both Washington and Moscow have repeatedly made it clear that he will be invited to participate in the negotiations later.