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Pentagon Orders Preparations for Possible Military Operation in Cuba
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Pentagon Orders Preparations for Possible Military Operation in Cubanews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/478c6a86-9629-488a-b847-5d628a290655/conversions/9e9cb177-20ac-403d-8fda-c384612dee3c-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/478c6a86-9629-488a-b847-5d628a290655/conversions/9e9cb177-20ac-403d-8fda-c384612dee3c-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/478c6a86-9629-488a-b847-5d628a290655/conversions/9e9cb177-20ac-403d-8fda-c384612dee3c-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/478c6a86-9629-488a-b847-5d628a290655/conversions/9e9cb177-20ac-403d-8fda-c384612dee3c-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
The Pentagon has issued a formal directive instructing the military to begin preparations for a potential operation against Cuba, according to USA Today.
The planning is being conducted in the event that President Donald Trump orders an invasion of the Caribbean island nation.
The disclosure comes after Trump declared on April 13 that the United States may “take a look at Cuba” once the situation with Iran is resolved. The president has repeatedly claimed that the Cuban government and its economy are on the verge of collapse following the cutoff of Venezuelan oil supplies to the island under heavy pressure from Washington.
On February 27, Trump stated that the United States could “amicably establish control over Cuba.”