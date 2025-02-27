3.61 BYN
Negotiations complete: Washington and Kiev agree minerals deal
This was stated by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent
Negotiations complete: Washington and Kiev agree minerals deal
Washington and Kiev have agreed on a minerals deal, negotiations on this topic have been finalized. This was announced by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, BelTA reports citing TASS.
According to Scott Bessent, US President Donald Trump will sign a corresponding agreement with Vladimir Zelensky, who will arrive in the USA on February 28. The text of the agreement has already been put on paper and approved by the Ukrainian government. The parties only need to sign it.
"This is a deal for strategic minerals, oil and natural gas, as well as infrastructure assets", the US Treasury Secretary explained. In his opinion, this agreement will be beneficial for both Washington and Kiev.