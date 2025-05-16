Peskov: Russia and Ukraine Agree to Exchange Conditions for Ceasing Fire

Russia and Ukraine have reached an agreement to exchange lists of conditions necessary for a ceasefire, according to Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin's spokesperson. This information was reported by RIA Novosti.

"Indeed, an agreement has been reached to exchange lists of conditions for ending the hostilities. The work is ongoing and being actively pursued. The Russian side will prepare such a list and transmit it, and there will be an exchange with the Ukrainian side," Peskov told journalists.