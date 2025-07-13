3.74 BYN
Peskov: Russia Expects Proposal on Timing for Talks but Kiev in No Hurry
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Moscow is still waiting for a proposal on the timing of the next round of talks with Kiev. This was stated by the press secretary of the President of Russia. Dmitry Peskov emphasized that the Russian side is disposed to continue meetings with Ukraine, but "it is obvious that Kiev is in no hurry."
Let us recall that earlier Russia and Ukraine held two rounds of direct talks in Istanbul. The result was an exchange of prisoners. Russia also handed over the bodies of the dead Ukrainian servicemen to the Kiev regime. Among other things, the parties exchanged draft memorandums on the settlement of the conflict.