Peskov says Russia not hit by new U.S. tariffs
Russia has not been hit by the new U.S. tariffs because Russia's trade with the U.S. does not exist in tangible figures, Dmitry Peskov, press secretary to Russian President has told, RIA Novosti repors.
U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order on April 2 to impose "reciprocal" tariffs on imports from other countries. The basic tariffs comes to 10%, while the most countries facing higher rates, which, as the Office of the United States Trade Representative explained, have been calculated based on the United States' trade deficit with a particular country, so that there is a balance instead of a deficit. For example, goods from the European Union have 20% tariffs. According to Trump, this will be a "declaration of economic independence" for the United States and will help "to use trillions and trillions of dollars to pay down a national debt."
"Russia, for obvious reasons, was not included in this list, because as such we have no trade in any tangible figures with the United States. In fact, there are no trade and economic relations now," Peskov told reporters.