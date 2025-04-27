Peskov: Signal of Readiness for Direct Negotiations Must Come from Kiev

Dmitry Peskov, press secretary of the President of Russia, stated that the signal regarding Ukraine's readiness to resume direct negotiations with Russia must come from Kiev, TASS reports his comments.

"It must come from Kiev. At the very least, Kiev should take some steps in this regard. They have a legal prohibition in place on this matter. However, we are not currently seeing any actions," said the Kremlin representative in response to a question about whether Russia is awaiting a signal from Washington or directly from Kiev.