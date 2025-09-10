Poland Announces Closure of Border with Belarus for Indefinite Period

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b62540dc-a5cd-4701-8f1d-c1deef4144be/conversions/9c7ea49e-4fbc-4583-aa01-4e33c49fc166-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b62540dc-a5cd-4701-8f1d-c1deef4144be/conversions/9c7ea49e-4fbc-4583-aa01-4e33c49fc166-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b62540dc-a5cd-4701-8f1d-c1deef4144be/conversions/9c7ea49e-4fbc-4583-aa01-4e33c49fc166-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b62540dc-a5cd-4701-8f1d-c1deef4144be/conversions/9c7ea49e-4fbc-4583-aa01-4e33c49fc166-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Poland's Interior Minister Marcin Kierwinski has declared that the border with Belarus to be closed for an indefinite period, BelTA informs, citing the TOK FM radio station.

According to the minister, this measure is not tied to the timing of the joint Russian-Belarusian exercises Zapad-2025. "The border closure is indefinite. We will constantly analyze the situation," the minister said.

On September 10, Kerwinski signed a resolution on the temporary closure of border crossings with Belarus. The ministry's statement says that "the closure of border crossings will come into force from midnight on September 12 this year until further notice."