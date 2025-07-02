Poland to introduce temporary controls on borders with Germany and Lithuania

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/0399071d-a7b7-4ebd-806d-878a65d38059/conversions/a6e6a975-be1d-44c1-bf28-e5921ac10814-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/0399071d-a7b7-4ebd-806d-878a65d38059/conversions/a6e6a975-be1d-44c1-bf28-e5921ac10814-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/0399071d-a7b7-4ebd-806d-878a65d38059/conversions/a6e6a975-be1d-44c1-bf28-e5921ac10814-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/0399071d-a7b7-4ebd-806d-878a65d38059/conversions/a6e6a975-be1d-44c1-bf28-e5921ac10814-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Poland is forced to introduce temporary border controls on the borders with Germany and Lithuania due to the situation with illegal migrants. This was announced by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, BelTA reports with reference to Onet.

It is specified that border controls will start operating on July 7. "We have made a decision to restore temporary border controls on the Polish-German and Polish-Lithuanian borders. It will come into force on Monday, July 7," Tusk said.

In addition, Tusk promised to respond symmetrically if Berlin, in violation of the Schengen Agreement, once again extends border controls on the borders with its neighbors. He also said that he had spoken several times with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, "informing that Poland's patience is running out."

On June 11, the Polish Prime Minister already stated that the country's government could introduce border controls with Germany this summer if the number of migrants crossing the border continues to grow.