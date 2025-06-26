3.78 BYN
Poland's Sejm Votes to Withdraw from Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Convention
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Will mass minelayings become legal? The Polish Sejm voted for Warsaw withdrawal from the Ottawa Convention banning the use, stockpiling and production of anti-personnel mines.
413 deputies voted for, 15 voted against, and three abstained. The document will then go to the Senate and to the President of Poland for signature, after which he will be able to adopt the corresponding decree.
Poland, together with the Baltic States and Finland, announced its intention to withdraw from the Ottawa Convention in March.