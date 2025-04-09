Polish Minister for European Affairs Adam Szłapka stated that the cost of rebuilding Ukraine has already reached €500 billion. This information was reported by TASS during a business forum on EU-Ukraine relations.

"According to the latest estimates from the World Bank, the cost of reconstruction (of Ukraine - ed. note) has now reached €500 billion and will continue to grow until the end of the war," Szłapka remarked, with the broadcast of his speech provided by the EU's audiovisual service. The minister referenced a World Bank analysis indicating that approximately one-third of these expenses could be covered by private investors, provided that Kiev continues with its reforms.

A similar estimate was presented by Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a joint meeting of the Ukrainian government and the European Commission on February 24. The topic of Ukraine's reconstruction also featured prominently in the discussions regarding the agreement on Ukrainian minerals between Washington and Kiev.