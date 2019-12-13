Polish Ministry of Internal Affairs: Warsaw will not open closed checkpoints on Belarusian border

The head of the Polish Ministry of Internal Affairs Siemoniak said that Warsaw does not intend to open the currently closed checkpoints on the Belarusian border.

The official did not give any reasons. He only accused Belarus of lacking "good will". It is not easy to find logic here - the Poles closed the border crossings, simultaneously shooting migrants at the border, and the Belarusians should show good will.

One way or another, only two crossings will continue to operate on the common border: one for cars, the other for trucks.

Meanwhile the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that the country has prepared a bill banning anonymity on the Internet. After the adoption of this document, the authorities will be able to identify each account and each entry on the Internet.