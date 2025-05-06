The outcome of the first round of presidential elections in Romania has ignited political chaos. The incumbent Prime Minister has tendered his resignation, stating that the victory of the right-wing faction is also attributable to him. Concurrently, a local court has lifted a series of restrictions and the travel ban previously imposed on Călin Georgescu – the very politician whose involvement led to the annulment of election results in the country on a previous occasion.

It is quite probable that the Romanian authorities are attempting to reverse course in the political conflict. The frontrunner in the election, Simion, had previously announced his intention to appoint Georgescu as Prime Minister should he emerge victorious.