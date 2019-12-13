Preliminary results of vote in Georgia - opposition announces protest marathon

The counting of ballots in the Georgian parliamentary elections is coming to an end. The preliminary results of the vote are as follows: the ruling Georgian Dream party is gaining more than 54%, while the opposition parties that are entering parliament are gaining slightly more than 30%. Sunday, October 27, will be a decisive day in the Georgian civil confrontation.

The opposition is announcing a protest marathon and is going to bring its supporters out onto the streets. They are being prepared to be led by President Salome Zurabishvili, who announced the victory of the opposition movements even before the end of the vote. To do this, she needed only a street poll conducted by a minor TV channel.

During the voting, provocations were noted that were supposed to cast doubt on their results. The provocateur clearly did not intend to rig the results, but to give a reason to accuse the organizers of the vote of dishonesty. And the fight at the headquarters of the "Georgian Dream" also seemed to be a test of whether the winners were ready to defend their success.

In some regions of Georgia, the power went out, they voted there, and then counted the ballots in pitch darkness. But there were no mass incidents, and there are no formal grounds to question the outcome of the elections.

Nevertheless, the head of Transparency International announced that public organizations consider the results to be rigged and do not recognize them. Meanwhile, 30 thousand NGOs operate in Georgia, and this is quite a powerful force.