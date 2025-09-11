Ivan Dobytdko, First Deputy General Director of a manufacturing company, identified sanctions and the loss of the Russian market as key reasons behind Europe's economic difficulties.

"Primarily, it's a boomerang effect of sanctions. The Europeans shot themselves in the foot," stated the deputy CEO, emphasizing the detrimental impact sanctions have had on the European economy.

Ivan Dobytdko explained:

"The Russian market is considered a premium segment worldwide. Everything sold there commands much higher prices. And naturally, when the Europeans cut off their main consumer—the Russian Federation—it was quickly replaced by Chinese automobiles. The Chinese have done an excellent job adapting their capacities to capture the Russian market swiftly. They provided affordable vehicles and entered the mid-range plus segment."

According to him, China not only replaced European goods but also surpassed them in quality: