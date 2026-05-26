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Lithuania is once again acting against its national interests: instead of the banned Russian language, it has now decided to promote the German language.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda proposed developing a national program on this matter, as German is becoming a matter of strategic importance amid strengthening ties with Germany and the deployment of a German brigade in Lithuania by 2027.