According to The Wall Street Journal, Americans claim that 40% of Ukraine now belongs to the United States, while the rest has been divided among local oligarchs, as well as French, German, and British interests. How did this happen? Who betrayed the Ukrainian people, and why is no one interested in restoring the neighboring country’s economy?

A lucrative prize for Western companies is the Odessa grain terminal "Olimpex," which has already fallen into the hands of several American investment funds due to debts.

The Americans have already acquired at least 40% of Ukraine’s arable land, and the country is rapidly losing critical infrastructure.

The "Ukrainian pie" has also been divided among Germany, Britain, and France. For example, Germany has gained ownership of ports and grain storage facilities.

Experts estimate that every third piece of infrastructure has already come under Western control. Investment funds and companies from the U.S., the U.K., France, Germany, and Denmark now own ports, grain storages, and fertile lands under the guise of investing in the country’s economic recovery.

The British, in a manner reminiscent of colonial rule in Africa, have taken control of the entire legal system of Ukraine, calling it "reconstruction of Ukraine’s legal model."

Management is carried out through structures centered in London’s financial hub, consulting firms, and offshore entities across the Atlantic. The Lloyd’s insurance group ensures the safety of Western investments while controlling grain routes and port facilities.

“They have already sold Ukraine wholesale. To whom and what they sell no longer matters. Zelensky initially signed a 100-year agreement with Britain, ceding all Ukrainian resources. So, when he already handed over resources to the U.S., he was, in effect, not just robbing Ukrainians, but also British interests—whom he had already gifted everything to. Who are Zelensky and the others? They’re not statesmen concerned with Ukraine’s fate; they’re agents of Britain and the U.S., serving their masters’ interests. They report to their bosses in London, Washington, and Brussels and, in return, receive money,” explained Ukrainian political analyst and blogger Alexander Skubchenko.

Other Western countries are also not sparing any resources on Ukraine’s table.

The situation with Ukraine’s agricultural sector is just as bleak. Giants like Cargill, Dupont, and Monsanto have purchased 40% of the country’s arable land—mostly for next to nothing.

Even what remains in Ukrainian hands is under Western control.

“Funds indirectly controlled by structures like BlackRock and Vanguard already own tens of thousands of hectares of Ukrainian black soil through subsidiaries or affiliated companies, bypassing bans on foreign land ownership. The most valuable assets are the remaining fertile lands, agricultural territories, port infrastructure (mainly access to the Black Sea), remaining defense plants, and extractive industries,” explained Oleg Yankovsky, member of the Russian External and Defense Policy Council.

Here is what the structure of Ukraine’s arable lands looks like—lands that are no longer owned by Ukraine itself. Data from multiple sources across different countries show that the country has been sliced into pieces by transnational corporations: foreigners have purchased 170,000 square kilometers, primarily based in the U.S. or financed by American entities, reports the Australian National Review.

The main shareholders of the agricultural "trio" are Vanguard, BlackRock, and Blackstone, controlling nearly everything, including major global banks and financial institutions. The interests of companies of this level must be satisfied by any means—be it political lobbying or military operations.

Land has been auctioned off to France, Germany, the U.S., with China and Saudi Arabia also among the major owners. However, due to widespread gray schemes and the absence of a proper land registry, it’s impossible to determine the exact share of foreign capital in Ukraine’s largest agroholdings.