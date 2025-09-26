Protests Against Trump's Immigration Policies Expand Across United States

In the United States, demonstrations are intensifying in opposition to the immigration policies of President Donald Trump’s administration. In a suburb of Chicago, clashes erupted between anti-immigration protesters and law enforcement officers.

Across the country, widespread raids are ongoing, resulting in mass deportations — often targeting innocent individuals caught in the sweep. Human rights activists are increasingly turning to direct action, with recent incidents including an assault on an immigration office in the town of Broadview. In response to protesters attempting to block law enforcement vehicles and free detainees, special forces responded with gas weapons.