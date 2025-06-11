Reuters: Israel on the Brink of Attacking Iran; Days Remain

The situation in the Middle East is escalating rapidly. According to Reuters, Israel is on the verge of launching an attack on Iran, with only a few days remaining before action is taken.

The United States anticipates that Iran may retaliate against certain American facilities in neighboring Iraq. The State Department has already ordered staff members of the U.S. Embassy to evacuate the Arab country. Additionally, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has authorized the voluntary departure of American military families from the Middle East. All U.S. bases are now on full alert and prepared for potential hostilities.

Despite these tensions, President Trump's special envoy, Brian Hook, continues to plan meetings with Iranian representatives to hold another round of negotiations over Tehran’s nuclear dossier.