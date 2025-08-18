3.71 BYN
Putin and Trump’s Phone Conversation Lasted About 40 Minutes
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The phone conversation between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump lasted approximately 40 minutes, according to Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov.
The Kremlin states that both leaders expressed support for direct negotiations between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations.
Ushakov also noted that Putin and Trump discussed the possibility of elevating the level of representatives from Moscow and Kiev in future negotiations.
Donald Trump shared that, at the conclusion of their talks, he called President Putin to begin organizing a meeting at a mutually agreed location between Putin and Zelensky. He added, “After this meeting, we will have a trilateral summit that will include the two presidents and myself.”