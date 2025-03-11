"Putin is Unlikely to Agree" - Reuters on US Proposal for 30-Day Ceasefire in Ukraine

According to Reuters, Russian President Vladimir Putin is unlikely to agree to the US proposal for a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine.

A high-ranking Russian source indicated that Moscow views this proposal as a trap and believes that any agreements must take into account its military achievements and include guarantees.

"It will be difficult for Putin to agree to this in its current form. He has a strong position because Russia is on the offensive," the anonymous source stated.

According to this source, the Kremlin is concerned that without security guarantees, Moscow's positions will weaken, and the West will place the blame for any breakdown in the ceasefire on Russia.