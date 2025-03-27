New proposals for the peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian conflict. The Russian leader at a meeting with naval officers in Murmansk has made a proposal which, if accepted by the opposing side, could lift most of the obstacles to the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict.

Vladimir Putin believes that the best way out of the current situation would be to introduce temporary external governance in Ukraine. Such a regime could be established under the auspices of the United Nations together with the United States, European countries and with the participation of Russia's partners.

External administration would allow for conflict-free presidential elections to be held in Ukraine and for the establishment of an internationally recognized government. The issue of peacekeepers would also be resolved - they would be military personnel from UN units.