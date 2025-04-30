Putin signs decree on assigning Volgograd airport the name "Stalingrad"

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree on assigning the Volgograd airport the historical name "Stalingrad". This was reported by TASS with reference to the Kremlin press service.

"In order to perpetuate the Victory of the Soviet people in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945, I order to assign the Volgograd international airport the historical name "Stalingrad", - says the text of the decree, which is given in the message.