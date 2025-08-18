3.70 BYN
2.98 BYN
3.48 BYN
Quite Unpeaceful Plans: Details Revealed of NATO’s Major Exercises in Poland
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Quite Unpeaceful Plans: Details Revealed of NATO’s Major Exercises in Polandnews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f137fc16-d41c-4721-b80a-250c0c9ad23d/conversions/4b5234fa-7ef7-498c-9460-a934f6876054-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f137fc16-d41c-4721-b80a-250c0c9ad23d/conversions/4b5234fa-7ef7-498c-9460-a934f6876054-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f137fc16-d41c-4721-b80a-250c0c9ad23d/conversions/4b5234fa-7ef7-498c-9460-a934f6876054-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f137fc16-d41c-4721-b80a-250c0c9ad23d/conversions/4b5234fa-7ef7-498c-9460-a934f6876054-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
The Polish General Staff has disclosed details of NATO’s largest exercises this year, titled "Iron Defender." It has been revealed that particular emphasis during the maneuvers will be placed on integrating troops with the "Shield of the East" program.
It appears that Polish and NATO units will occupy designated areas, utilizing pre-existing fortifications, including those situated in close proximity to the borders of the Union State.
Thus, these Polish exercises are not merely a phase of combat readiness but also part of a broader alliance strategy aimed at bolstering military presence on the eastern flank. Poland is effectively practicing scenarios of offensive operations near our borders.