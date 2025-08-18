Watch onlineTV Programm
PoliticsEconomyPresidentSocietyIn the worldRegionsCultureIncidentsHealthSportTechnologyHorizon
EuropeU.S.A.UkraineRussiaMiddle East

Quite Unpeaceful Plans: Details Revealed of NATO’s Major Exercises in Poland

Quite Unpeaceful Plans: Details Revealed of NATO’s Major Exercises in Poland

The Polish General Staff has disclosed details of NATO’s largest exercises this year, titled "Iron Defender." It has been revealed that particular emphasis during the maneuvers will be placed on integrating troops with the "Shield of the East" program.

It appears that Polish and NATO units will occupy designated areas, utilizing pre-existing fortifications, including those situated in close proximity to the borders of the Union State.

Thus, these Polish exercises are not merely a phase of combat readiness but also part of a broader alliance strategy aimed at bolstering military presence on the eastern flank. Poland is effectively practicing scenarios of offensive operations near our borders.