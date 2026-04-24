Police in the Netherlands have launched an investigation into protests in the local village of Loosdrecht. Residents staged a multi-day protest against the authorities' decision to open a refugee center in the town hall building. They strongly opposed the uninvited guests, as kindergartens, schools, and sports fields are nearby. According to local residents, their opinions and safety are ignored, but they are prepared to defend their rights.

Local village resident

"You only have to visit all the refugee centers yourself, and everything becomes clear. Rape, fights, drug dealing—it all exists. This simply shouldn't happen here," the village resident says, visibly outraged.

The police responded harshly. No one consulted the residents. They protested for their safety, but the protest quickly degenerated into a scuffle with the police. A state of emergency was declared, giving security forces free rein—and they didn't hold back.

A local resident reported that the entire crowd was cleared with dogs: "The way they treat you in your own country is abnormal."

Even those fleeing the protest were beaten. On one street, police formed a corridor to direct the flow of those fleeing. Even the decision to end the rally didn't prevent baton blows. They hit the most vulnerable areas.

Videos of police brutality in the country constantly surface on social media. One video shows a young man lying on the ground after being beaten unconscious. Police are not allowing anyone seeking assistance to approach him.

Videos of police brutality on social media

Videos of police brutality on social media