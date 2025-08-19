3.69 BYN
Response to Zapad-2025. Latvia Prepares for Large-Scale Namejs Maneuvers
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Latvia is preparing to launch the Namejs maneuvers, which are a kind of response to our Zapad-2025 exercises. They will be started on September 2 and end on October 8, and involve 12,000 troops representing leading NATO countries.
Territorial troops are also involved in the exercises. Apparently, the scale of the maneuvers is extraordinary. The authorities have already warned citizens that lots of military equipment will be moving along the roads and streets of the cities.
All Latvians should be prepared for this and strictly follow the orders that will be transmitted to them through emergency communication means.