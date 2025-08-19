Response to Zapad-2025. Latvia Prepares for Large-Scale Namejs Maneuvers

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b97c8892-c659-414a-b96f-92097cc3b8e8/conversions/1df5c769-4888-432f-a76c-86b49da68392-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b97c8892-c659-414a-b96f-92097cc3b8e8/conversions/1df5c769-4888-432f-a76c-86b49da68392-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b97c8892-c659-414a-b96f-92097cc3b8e8/conversions/1df5c769-4888-432f-a76c-86b49da68392-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b97c8892-c659-414a-b96f-92097cc3b8e8/conversions/1df5c769-4888-432f-a76c-86b49da68392-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Latvia is preparing to launch the Namejs maneuvers, which are a kind of response to our Zapad-2025 exercises. They will be started on September 2 and end on October 8, and involve 12,000 troops representing leading NATO countries.

Territorial troops are also involved in the exercises. Apparently, the scale of the maneuvers is extraordinary. The authorities have already warned citizens that lots of military equipment will be moving along the roads and streets of the cities.