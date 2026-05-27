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Riga to Deploy Mobile Units to Intercept UAVs on Border with Russia
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Latvia is increasing its border surveillance for drones, following frequent Ukrainian drone strikes.
Riga plans to deploy mobile drone interceptor units on the Russian border. These units will be operational by early June 2026.
Each unit will consist of four service members in vehicles. They will be equipped with specialized interceptor drones from local Latvian manufacturers.