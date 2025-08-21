Rubio Discusses Options to Provide Security Measures for Ukraine with European Colleagues

The United States and Europe have presented options for security measures for Ukraine. According to Reuters, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio discussed options for providing guarantees with his European counterparts in a telephone conference.

Western countries have not given up on the desire to send their troops to Ukraine. The deployment of most of the forces is supposed to be the responsibility of a coalition of the willing, while control of the foreign contingent may be given to the United States. Washington will also take over the airspace.