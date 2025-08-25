news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/9f59fd4d-61ac-4326-9898-e3ef3d70805d/conversions/c69ab440-7e81-4df7-bbc4-ac2202259f4f-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/9f59fd4d-61ac-4326-9898-e3ef3d70805d/conversions/c69ab440-7e81-4df7-bbc4-ac2202259f4f-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/9f59fd4d-61ac-4326-9898-e3ef3d70805d/conversions/c69ab440-7e81-4df7-bbc4-ac2202259f4f-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/9f59fd4d-61ac-4326-9898-e3ef3d70805d/conversions/c69ab440-7e81-4df7-bbc4-ac2202259f4f-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The settlement of the Ukrainian conflict was discussed by U.S. Secretary of State Rubio with his European colleagues. The parties agreed to continue diplomatic efforts aimed at ending the crisis. The Department of State did not provide any other details.

However, the U.S. admits that Ukraine does not want to end the conflict. This is written by the American newspaper Wall Street Journal, noting the strikes of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on Russian oil refineries. These attacks, the publication emphasizes, create political leverage for Kiev, since it is trying to resist Trump's pressure to end the war by giving in to at least some of Russia's demands.