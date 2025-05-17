3.73 BYN
Rubio states that Russia is preparing a list of demands for a ceasefire
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, following a conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, announced that Moscow is drafting a document outlining its requirements for a ceasefire in Ukraine. According to TASS, Rubio explained, "We discussed several matters. He told me that Russia is in the process of preparing a document containing their demands for a ceasefire, which could lead to broader negotiations." During the phone call, Rubio noted, Lavrov shared that Russia is working on ideas and requirements aimed at advancing towards a ceasefire and further diplomatic talks.